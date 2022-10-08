Shakopee, No. 6 in both Class 6A and the Metro Top 10, ran nearly the entire fourth quarter off the clock in one drive to seal a 31-14 victory Saturday over Eden Prairie, No. 3 in 6A and No. 4 in the Metro.

The game was postponed from Friday because Eden Prairie High School had been locked down after a possible threat to a student.

With a 10-point lead and 10 minutes, 24 seconds remaining, the Sabers started on their own 12-yard line. They ran the ball 15 consecutive plays for 80 yards over 9 minutes, 12 seconds to set up a fourth-down play at the Eagles 18-yard line.

The Sabers went for it, and halfback Jadon Hellerud received a toss before lofting a pass to Gannon Rydberg at the goal line for a touchdown. The whole drive totaled 16 plays, 88 yards and 9:22.

Hellerud also ran for two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run with 6:42 left in the third quarter to put the Sabers ahead for good. His first touchdown run tied the score at 14-14 with 50 seconds left in the first half.

Garrison Monroe got Shakopee on the board first with a 74-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Eagles responded with 14 unanswered points on touchdown runs by Toby Frost in the first quarter and Tyler Walden late in the second.

Simley 27, Tartan 0: Caden Renslow threw three touchdown passes to lead the Spartans past the host Titans. Tay'vion McCoy caught two touchdowns, Joe Stanton caught one and Gavin Nelson ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans.

Mankato West 51, Austin 3: Barton McAninch threw five touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Class 5A, No. 1 Scarlets past the host Packers. Collin Johnston caught two touchdowns, Elijah Bollman ran for one touchdown, Alex Akim kicked a field goal and Jalen Smith, Brody Koberoski and Elijah Green caught one touchdown each for the Scarlets. Joseph Ewing made a field goal for the Packers.

Byron 57, Red Wing 21: Max Dearborn totaled four touchdowns to lead the Bears past the visiting Wingers. Luke Scheuer ran for two touchdowns, Tyler Fox ran for one touchdown and Kale Robinson threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Frigaard for the Bears. Adam Roe, Andrew Jacobson and Kaleb Hove ran for touchdowns for the Wingers.