The Gophers football program continued its busy week of recruiting on Tuesday when Shakopee's Garrison Monroe announced on Twitter that he has committed to Minnesota as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He is the sixth player since Friday to pledge to the Gophers.

Monroe, 6-0 and 190-pound three-star recruit, is listed in the athlete category, has played in the offensive backfield and defensive secondary for Shakopee and could project as a defensive back. After attending a Gophers camp in early June, Monroe received a scholarship offer during a visit to campus on Tuesday and committed. Monroe is the 10th-ranked prospect in Minnesota in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports and is rated as the 134th-best player nationally in the athlete category. His other scholarship offers came from FCS programs North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

With the addition of Monroe, the Gophers have 15 scholarship players, including seven from Minnesota, committed to the 2023 class. As of Tuesday evening, the Gophers 2023 class was ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.