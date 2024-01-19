Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SALT LAKE CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Jalen Williams had 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped the Utah Jazz's six-game winning streak with a 134-129 victory Thursday night.

Williams, who shot 11 of 14, made four 3-pointers and has scored at least 25 points in three consecutive games. Cason Wallace scored a season-high 16 points and Josh Giddey had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who had 19 fast-break points.

Collin Sexton scored 31 and Lauri Markkanen added 26 for the Jazz, who had their nine-game home winning streak was stopped. It came a day after the NBA postponed Utah's game scheduled for Wednesday against Golden State because of the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević in Salt Lake City early that morning.

Sexton made three free throws and a dunk to get Utah within 130-126 before Wallace made his season-best fourth 3-pointer for the Thunder.

Jordan Clarkson answered with a 3-pointer for Utah, but Chet Holmgren blocked Walker Kessler's dunk attempt. On the ensuing out of bounds play, the Jazz couldn't convert on two attempts and Holmgren closed the win with a free throw.

The Thunder made their first seven shots in the fourth quarter, and with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench, Williams' 3-pointer capped a 6-0 run and Oklahoma City led 113-102 with 8:49 to play.

The Jazz caught the Thunder and tied the game twice in the third quarter, but Utah never took the lead.

The Thunder stormed out to a 34-15 lead behind Gilgeous-Alexander's shots in the lane and trips to the line, mainly off transition.

The Jazz trimmed the lead to 64-61, but Oklahoma City shot 60% in the first half and five starters were in double figures by halftime as the Thunder led 76-67. That tied for their season high in first-half points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Finish their four-game road trip at Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jazz: Begin a six-game road trip at Houston on Saturday night.

