Minnesota Timberwolves (46-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-38, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The Jazz are 5-8 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is ninth in the league with 28.0 assists per game led by Jordan Clarkson averaging 5.0.

The Timberwolves are 32-11 in Western Conference play. Minnesota scores 113.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The 117.4 points per game the Jazz score are 10.8 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.6). The Timberwolves average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Jazz give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won 119-100 in the last matchup on March 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 16.9 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 26.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (groin), John Collins: out (rest), Lauri Markkanen: out (quad).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee), Rudy Gobert: out (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.