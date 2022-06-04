Showers Possible Late Sunday

As we head into Sunday, we will watch the potential for another batch of precipitation to move across the state - especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.

In fact, as you can see by the hour-by-hour forecast above, we should be dry but partly sunny for the first half of the day before those rain chances move in during the afternoon in the Twin Cities. Morning temperatures will start off in the 50s, climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s for highs.

Looking statewide, once again we watch those rain chances as we head through the day - but especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the 50s up north to the 70s in southern parts of the state.

_______________________________________________

Cooler Than Average Temperatures Continue

We are stuck in a very pleasant temperature pattern for the next several days - one that I won't complain about! I don't think your air conditioning unit will be complaining either! Highs through the next week or so look to be in the upper 60s to 70s here in the Twin Cities. Models continue to indicate a change with warmer weather as we head toward the middle of the month, so enjoy this cooler weather while it lasts.

_______________________________________________

Wet Beginning To 2022

It has been quite a wet start across much of the state to begin 2022. In the Twin Cities, we are almost an inch above average, but areas to our north have certainly been wetter than us. International Falls, which is over 9" above average, has had their wettest start to the year by over 4.50"!

_______________________________________________

Will It Turn Drier?

At least the Climate Prediction Center thinks it will - not necessarily in the next few weeks, but in the next few months. The latest seasonal outlook for the July through September period shows chances of below-normal precipitation over the three-month period across the entire state, with higher odds across central, southern, and northwestern parts of the state.

And the potential of drier weather as we head toward the second half of summer has caused the National Interagency Fire Center to hoist the category of above-normal fire potential across the southwestern portion of the state for August. They noted that "Drier than normal conditions forecast in summer may lead to above normal potential developing across the western Mid to Upper Mississippi Valley in July and August."

_______________________________________________

Several Rain Chances After Wet Start To 2022

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

After a dry second half of 2021, the first part of 2022 has been a different story. Through Friday MSP has picked up 11.69" of rain - the 30th wettest start to the year. Up in St. Cloud, they've observed their 8th wettest start to the year. Meanwhile, International Falls has had 17.08" of liquid, beating the previous wettest start to the year (2013) by over 4.50"! All that liquid up north has led to the ongoing historic flooding across the Rainy River Basin.

We will watch some sporadic rain chances over the next week. The first chance comes later today, with more rain potential occurring Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Friday. Highs remain generally below average over the next week in the 60s and 70s.

One thing I'll have my eye on in the extended is the threat of drier than average weather from July to September according to the Climate Prediction Center. The National Interagency Fire Center has also outlined parts of southwestern Minnesota in an "above normal" fire potential for August.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Scattered rain showers. Wake up 58. High 70. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 55. High 69. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain overnight. Wake up 52. High 73. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Wake up 56. High 70. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A pleasant June day! Wake up 54. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Unsettled with a few thunderstorms. Wake up 57. High 71. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Quiet and sunny. Wake up 55. High 73. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 5th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 27 minutes, and 56 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 9 seconds

*When Do We See 15.5 Hours Of Daylight: June 7th (15 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise?: June 13 - June 17 (5:25 AM)

*Latest Sunset?: June 20 - July 2 (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 5th

1930: Heavy rain falls at Waseca. 4.3 inches of rain would fall over 24 hours.

1915: This date marks the first of a long stretch of days of measurable rain at Winton near Ely. Measurable rain would fall on each day until 19th. The total amount of rain for the fifteen days was over six inches.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

While Potential Tropical Cyclone One/Tropical Storm Alex will be quickly moving away from Florida on Sunday, there will be shower and storm chances across portions of the Southeast. Rain and storm chances will exist from the Pacific Northwest to the Plains, with maybe some mixed in snow in the Cascades and Northern Rockies.

While southern Florida continued to see heavy rain Saturday from that tropical disturbance, we will be watching the chance of heavy precipitation through Monday evening from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes.

_______________________________________________

The emptiness of Republicans' new climate strategy

More from Grist: "On Thursday, a group of 17 Republicans did something slightly unusual for conservative Congressional representatives: They introduced a climate plan. "Climate plan," at least, is one way of putting it. The strategy calls for increasing domestic production of all energy sources (including fossil fuels), streamlining the permitting process for new energy projects, increasing liquefied natural gas terminals, and ramping up the mining of rare-earth minerals such as lithium in the United States. It does not contain limits on fossil fuel emissions — or other significant ways to keep global warming in check."

Shifting signatures of climate change reshuffle northern species

More from the University of Helsinki: "A new study led by researchers of the University of Helsinki leverages the unique national treasure trove of long-term monitoring data in Finland and reveals just how large the impacts of climate change have been. The researchers collated distribution data for 1,478 species of birds, mammals, butterflies, moths, plants and freshwater phytoplankton, and analysed species-specific responses to multiple climatic variables. Over the past four decades, the climate has changed substantially, with increasing temperatures and shorter duration of snow cover. Now, conditions in the middle part of Finland resemble what they used to be for the south, and the north has inherited the climate of the mid-country."

We cannot adapt our way out of climate crisis, warns leading scientist

More from The Guardian: "The world cannot adapt its way out of the climate crisis, and counting on adaptation to limit damage is no substitute for urgently cutting greenhouse gases, a leading climate scientist has warned. Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy in the US and professor at Texas Tech University, said the world was heading for dangers unseen in the 10,000 years of human civilisation, and efforts to make the world more resilient were needed but by themselves could not soften the impact enough. "People do not understand the magnitude of what is going on," she said. "This will be greater than anything we have ever seen in the past. This will be unprecedented. Every living thing will be affected.""

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser