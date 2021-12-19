Moorhead police are investigating the unattended deaths of a family over the weekend that the city's mayor described as devastating news for the community.

"This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays," Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. "My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time."

Officials are offering few details in the preliminary investigation, but so far have said that several family members were found dead and there are no signs of violence or forced entry.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, relatives called 911 to report the deaths discovered during the welfare check. Moorhead police and fire departments responded to the home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South and began processing the scene.

WDAY TV News in Fargo reports that neighbors said children lived in the home.

Police are not specifying how many people were killed or their ages and said no further information would be released over the weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.