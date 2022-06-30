A fraternity house fire in the basement of its three-story building along University Avenue midafternoon Thursday prompted an evacuation of buildings along many blocks of this main thoroughfare near the University of Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis fire chief.

Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said that the early indication is that gasoline in the sewer system caught fire and blew several manholes from University Avenue.

No injuries were reported from the fire at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity in the 1700 block of SE. University Avenue, the chief said.

Tyner said his department and CenterPoint Energy were teaming up to confirm the initial suspicion of gasoline playing a role in the fire.

"We don't want [gasoline] to get in the sewer system," Tyner said. "We don't even know how it got there."

Buildings all along University from 10th to 19th avenues have been evacuated, the Fire Department said. Metro Transit buses and Northrop Auditorium are being used to take in those forced from the incident scene.

Children at a nearby YMCA have been placed on an MTC bus for shelter, while a daycare in the 300 block of SE. 16th Avenue had its occupants moved to Bierman Field near campus, the Fire Department said.

No other details were immediately available. Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.