The St. Paul Saints sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the second inning en route to a 7-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at CHS Field.

With a lineup that was missing Twins call-ups Tim Beckham and Mark Contreras, the Saints (46-50) drew six walks and had four hits in the second inning, and the big blow was a bases-clearing double by Jake Cave. It was Cave's 39th extra-base hit of the season.

Braden Bishop went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for the Saints. Jermaine Palacios went 1-for-4, making him 8-for-16 in the series.

Twins starter Cole Sands gave up one run on seven hits in five innings, walking one and striking out seven. The Cubs scored their only run in the first inning.

Iowa pitchers walked nine batters and have walked 20 over the past two games.

After a crowd of 9,385 on Friday night, another 9,224 were in attendance Saturday.

Iowa dropped to 44-53.

The final game of the series is Sunday.