Pitcher Mackenzie Ward of Minnesota State Mankato and two Augustana players, outfielder Mary Pardo and utility player Torri Chute, were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Division II All-America first team.
Catcher Amanda Parsons of Concordia (St. Paul) and shortstop Abbie Hlas of Winona State made the second team and two more Vikings players, pitcher Ashley Mickschl and catcher Gracey Brink, the third team. Mickschl, a grad student who played at Woodbury High, is a four-time All-America pick.
- Three MIAC players made NFCA's Division III All-America teams. Bethel pitcher Kayla Simacek and St. Benedict outfielder Gabby Spencer made the first team and Bethel outfielder Lexi DeBace the third team.
Beach Flower, jockey both get big wins at Canterbury
Nine-year old mare Beach Flower, won the $50,000 Minnesota HBPA Distaff for the third time in five tries at Canterbury Park. Under jockey Roimes Chirinos and trained by Mac Robertson, Beach Flower paid $6.00 to win.
Jockey Alex Canchari tallied career win 1,000 when he rode Tonka Warrior to victory for Robertson in the final race. "I got my first job here in the concession stand when I was a kid," Canchari said. "I just love it here."
Notes
- Setter Miranda Wucherer, of Brookfield, Wis., will join the Gophers volleyball team this coming season as a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky. She is the older sister of incoming freshman Mckenna Wucherer, an incoming freshman outside hitter.
- Sophomore Kostas Zaltos was second place in the hammer throw in the NCAA West Preliminary track and field meet in Fayetteville, Ark. His throw of 229 feet, 3 inches was 1 inch behind the leader. The top 12 advanced to the national meet June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.
- Former MSU Mankato pole vaulter Kaitlin (Rains) Ladd was selected for induction into the U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II Hall of Fame. The Spring Lake Park native was a four-time national champion from 2007-09, three times indoors, once outdoors.
- The New Jersey Titans beat the Anchorage Wolverines 3-0 to win the NAHL's Robertson Cup on Tuesday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. Anchorage was coached by Rochester native Mike Aikens and had seven Minnesotans on its roster.
- The professionals from the Minnesota PGA beat the amateurs from the MGA 27.5–12.5 Tuesday at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater, ending a streak of seven losses in the MGA/PGA Cup.
- MSU Mankato goalie Dryden McKay was named the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year by USA Hockey.