Pitcher Mackenzie Ward of Minnesota State Mankato and two Augustana players, outfielder Mary Pardo and utility player Torri Chute, were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Division II All-America first team.

Catcher Amanda Parsons of Concordia (St. Paul) and shortstop Abbie Hlas of Winona State made the second team and two more Vikings players, pitcher Ashley Mickschl and catcher Gracey Brink, the third team. Mickschl, a grad student who played at Woodbury High, is a four-time All-America pick.

Three MIAC players made NFCA's Division III All-America teams. Bethel pitcher Kayla Simacek and St. Benedict outfielder Gabby Spencer made the first team and Bethel outfielder Lexi DeBace the third team.

Beach Flower, jockey both get big wins at Canterbury

Nine-year old mare Beach Flower, won the $50,000 Minnesota HBPA Distaff for the third time in five tries at Canterbury Park. Under jockey Roimes Chirinos and trained by Mac Robertson, Beach Flower paid $6.00 to win.

Jockey Alex Canchari tallied career win 1,000 when he rode Tonka Warrior to victory for Robertson in the final race. "I got my first job here in the concession stand when I was a kid," Canchari said. "I just love it here."

Notes