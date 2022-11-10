Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEWARK, N.J. — Tray Jackson scored 12 points off of the bench to help lead Seton Hall over Monmouth 79-52 on Wednesday night in both teams' season opener.

Jackson added five rebounds for the Pirates (1-0). Tae Davis scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Tyrese Samuel was 3-of 4-shooting and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points.

The Hawks were led by Myles Foster, who finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Tahron Allen added 11 points and two steals. Klemen Vuga seven rebounds.

Seton Hall led Monmouth 36-17 at the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.