SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seth Jones scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame a four-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night.

Philipp Kurashev scored the tying goal with 47 seconds left in regulation.

Tyler Johnson and Ryan Donato also scored for Chicago, which won its fourth straight game against San Jose.

Donato and Taylor Raddysh each had two assists, while rookie Connor Bedard had one for his team-leading 55th point.

Fabian Zetterlund and Thomas Bordeleau each had two goals for the Sharks, who have lost seven in a row and 16 of their last 17.

Bordeleau scored both of his goals in the first period as San Jose built a 2-0 lead after one. Zetterlund scored the next two early in the second to reach 20 goals for the season.

Donato and Johnson answered for the Blackhawks to cut the lead to 4-2.

Jones scored a power-play goal 6:20 into the third period to bring Chicago within a goal before Kurashev tied it.

Petr Mrazek made 26 saves to earn the win.

Devin Cooley, who is from the San Jose area, made 26 saves in his home debut.

San Jose's 40 points are the fewest in the NHL, with Chicago the second fewest at 45.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

