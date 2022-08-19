FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • Apple TV+: LHP Martin Perez (9-3, 2.79 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (6-5, 4.76)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Glenn Otto (5-8, 4.96 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Archer (2-6, 4.15)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92)

Monday, 6:10 p.m. • BSN: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.11)

RANGERS UPDATE

It's been a tumultuous week for the Rangers, who are 53-65 and in third place in the AL West. They fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday. The Rangers, who haven't finished a season above .500 since 2016, closed out a 4-3 homestand with a 10-3 victory over Oakland on Thursday. ... Texas is 13-10 against AL Central teams, 26-31 on the road and 7-24 in one-run games. ... Perez, who was 10-7 for the Twins in 2019, reached 10 years of major-league service time on Thursday. He went 19 consecutive starts, between April 23 and August 3, without a loss. ... The Rangers activated RHP Joe Barlow (right index finger blister) from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (61-55), one game behind Cleveland in the AL Central standings, were idle on Thursday after completing a three-game sweep of Kansas City on Wednesday at Target Field. The Twins pitching staff held the Royals scoreless for the final 26 innings of the series after the Royals scored two runs in the first inning of the series opener on Monday. ... The Twins went 1-2 against the Rangers last month in Texas. The Twins avoided a series sweep by winning the series finale 6-5 on July 10. ... The Twins didn't record their 61st victory last season until Sept. 7 in their 138th game.

JOEL RIPPEL