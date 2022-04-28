Twins at Tampa Bay Rays

Three-game series at Tropicana Field

Friday, 6:10 p.m., Ch. 23, 830-AM: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-0, 0.59) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 3.68)

Saturday, 3:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18) vs. LHP Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68) vs. TBA

Twins update: They have won seven in a row to move into first in the AL Central. ... Rosters must be pared from 28 to 26 by Sunday, and there are injury decisions to be made on C Gary Sanchez (abdomen), 1B Miguel Sano (knee) and P Bailey Ober (groin). ... RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) and OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist) are on rehab assignments. ... Bundy has 14 career starts against the Rays and is 5-6 with a 6.19 ERA. ... Archer was a two-time All-Star for the Rays.

Rays update: They have the same record as the Twins (11-8) and are third in the AL East. ... 1B Ji-Man Choi is hitting .357 and 21-year-old SS Wander Franco is hitting .307 with four home runs. ... The Rays have five potential starters — Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, Luis Patino, Brendan McKay and Chris Mazza — on the injured list. ... They have used a league-high 22 pitchers this season, including eight different starters. ... They are 53-22 at home since last May 13 and haven't been swept at home since April 2019.