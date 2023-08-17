Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 5.47 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (8-6, 3.66)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (6-5, 3.04)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 5.05 ERA) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 9.45)

Pirates update: They are 54-67 and 5-5 vs. the AL Central. They are 4-5 at Target Field since 2021. ... The Pirates are 14-23 in interleague games this season. ... OF Andrew McCutchen has been on base in 19 consecutive games; earlier this season he had a 20-game streak. ... OF Josh Palacios (illness) is day-to-day. 2B Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) is out. ... CF Jack Suwinski leads the team with 21 HRs, and LF Bryan Reynolds has 59 RBI.

Twins update: The AL Central leaders are 63-59 and 17-15 in interleague games. They have a league-best 52 HRs since the All-Star break. ... SS Carlos Correa has a nine-game hitting streak. ... 2B Edouard Julien, who had a season-high four hits on Wednesday, is hitting .293 and leads AL rookies in on-base percentage (.386) and OPS (.872). ... Twins pitchers lead the majors in strikeouts. ... 1B Alex Kirilloff (shoulder), DH Byron Buxton (hamstring), RHP Joe Ryan (groin) and OF-IF Willi Castro (oblique) are out.