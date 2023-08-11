THREE-GAME SERIES AT CITIZENS BANK PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 6:05 p.m.: LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. LHP Christopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.44)

Saturday, 5:05 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (13-4, 3.98)

Sunday, 12:35 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.18 ERA) vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE

The AL Central Division-leading Twins (60-57) continue their seven-game road trip with their first meeting with the Phillies since 2019. ... The Twins closed out a four-game series on Thursday in Detroit with a 3-0 loss to the Tigers. ... It was the Tigers' third consecutive victory over the Twins, who won the series opener on Monday 9-3 behind seven shutout innings from López. López has allowed just five earned runs in his last four starts. Since July 1, he is 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA in six starts. ... Keuchel is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in five careers starts against Philadelphia. He was 1-2 against the Phillies in 2019 while with Atlanta. ... Gray is 0-1 in four career starts against the Phillies. ... The Twins are 15-14 against NL teams this season. The Phillies won two of three from the Twins in 2019 in Philadelphia.

PHILLIES UPDATE

The defending NL champion Phillies (64-52), who are in second place in the NL East, closed out a four-game series with a 6-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday. After the series opener was postponed on Monday, the teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday before the Phillies won 7-0 on Wednesday behind Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter. Lorenzen is 2-0 with the Phillies since being acquired from Detroit. ... Weston Wilson, who was recalled after OF Brandon Marsh (bruised left knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 6, made his major-league debut on Wednesday. Wilson, 28, homered in his first at-bat and became the first Phillie since 1901 to hit a home run and steal a base in his first game. ... Walker, in his 11th season in the majors, is tied for the NL lead with his career-high 13 victories.