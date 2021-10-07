7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Mercyhurst• TV: BSN+ Friday, BSN Saturday• 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Preview: The No. 4 Gophers were supposed to open the season a week ago against Alaska, but the series was rescheduled to Jan. 14-15 because of a COVID issue with the Nanooks. So now the Gophers will take on Mercyhurst at3M Arena at Mariucci after falling just short of the NCAA Frozen Four last season with a final record of 24-7. Mercyhurst was 8-12-1 last season, losing in the first round of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs. Mercyhurst played an exhibition against Vermont this past weekend, losing 4-2, while the Gophers played an intrasquad scrimmage and tried to replicate the gameday routine last Saturday.

Mix of old and new: There are seven new players on this year's Gophers' roster, six freshmen and one transfer. All are forwards except one freshman goaltender. But the defense returns all its regulars, plus fifth-year goalie Jack LaFontaine.

Odds and ends: Sophomore defenseman Carl Fish and freshman forward Rhett Pitlick are not expected to play this series. Coach Bob Motzko said last week Pitlick had suffered an injury. … The team is 100% vaccinated against COVID-19. … Plans are in the works for an exhibition game against new in-state Division I team St. Thomas sometime during the holiday break.