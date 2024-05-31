The city of Minneapolis has postponed the kickoff of a summer block party series that was set to begin on Friday, following the killing of a Minneapolis police officer.

Called Warehouse District Live, festivities including entertainment, activities and food trucks will typically take place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. between 5th and 6th streets through the end of October. The block will be closed to traffic starting at noon Fridays and reopen by 10 a.m. Sundays, city officials said.

"Out of respect for the family of Officer Jamal Mitchell and the families of all the victims in yesterday's shooting, the launch of Warehouse District Live will be canceled this weekend. The city will communicate any updates regarding this event in the future," said spokesperson Greta Bergstrom.

Going forward, a section of 1st Avenue N. in downtown Minneapolis will be closed to traffic every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer as the city brings back its series of block parties starting May 31.

This marks the second season for the block parties sponsored by the city of Minneapolis and the Downtown Improvement District to provide late-night food options and free entertainment. Last year over 42 days, Warehouse District Live featured 350 hours of free activities, 150 hours of karaoke and 30 hours of local disc jockeys.

"Warehouse District Live will add to the experience of those coming downtown for sporting events, theater, concerts, our nightlife scene and incredible restaurants all summer long on Fridays and Saturdays," said Adam Duninick, President & CEO, Mpls Downtown Improvement District and the Downtown Council.

The parties may expand an additional one or two blocks on certain weekends, organizers said.