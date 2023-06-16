Sonny Gray looked annoyed when he was pulled from his start after four innings and 79 pitches Thursday night, and it probably didn't help matters when the Twins' two-run lead disappeared in the next inning.

Jovani Moran, the first reliever out of the bullpen, gave up three runs in the fifth inning and the Twins dropped their series opener against the Tigers 8-4 at Target Field. Struggling reliever Jorge López surrendered three runs on two doubles in the ninth inning.

Gray was nowhere near as sharp as he wanted, his four walks tying a season high. The four-inning outing matched his shortest start of the year.

He had a taxing 35-pitch fourth inning, though he mostly limited the damage. When the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs, Gray induced a double play against Miguel Cabrera with a sinker at the bottom of the strike zone. He walked the next batter and struck out the No. 9 hitter, Jake Rogers, to end the inning in a seven-pitch at-bat.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had a lengthy conversation with Gray in the dugout after the fourth inning once he made the decision to turn the game over to the bullpen. Gray shook his head as he listened to Baldelli, then picked up his cap and glove before dropping them back on the bench. After pacing a couple of steps, Gray voiced his apparent displeasure with the decision.

In the second inning, Gray worked ahead in counts, but he had trouble putting batters away. He walked a batter he had a 1-2 count. He gave up a pair of two-out singles after throwing first-pitch strikes before stranding two runners by striking out Rogers.

It was the third time in Gray's past four starts he didn't reach 80 pitches before he was lifted out of the game.

Gray, who owns the fifth-lowest ERA in the majors (2.37), was pitching on an extra day of rest after Monday's off day, but Baldelli looked for his bullpen to cover 15 outs.

The Twins' two-run lead was gone after two outs.

Moran gave up two singles, including one that didn't leave the infield, before Javier Báez lined a game-tying, two-run triple into center field. With one out and a runner at third base, the Twins played with the infield drawn in, but second baseman Kyle Farmer had no play at the plate on a slow roller that scored the go-ahead run.

Two of the first three batters the lefthanded Moran faced were lefties, a situation he warmed up for during Gray's 35-pitch inning. Moran permitted one run in his previous 10 ⅔ innings before giving up multiple runs in an inning for the first time since April 18.

The Twins pulled ahead with a four-run second inning against Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd, who entered with a 5.69 ERA in 10 career starts at Target Field. After three singles in the inning, including a pair with two outs, Donovan Solano cleared the basepaths with a three-run homer into the bullpens over the left field fence, the ball snagged by one of the Twins' bullpen catchers.

After Solano's second home run of the season, the Twins produced only two more hits over the final seven innings. Boyd and Detroit's bullpen retired 14 of their final 15 batters with the lone exception a fielding error in the ninth inning.