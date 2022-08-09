Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion who has been the face of tennis since winning her first U.S. Open in 1999, said Tuesday that she planned to retire from the sport after playing once more in the tournament, which begins later this month.

Williams, who long ago transcended her sport as a dominant cultural figure, said in an as-told-to cover story for Vogue that she has "never liked the word retirement," and preferred the word "evolution" to describe her next steps. "I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," including working with her venture capital firm and growing her family.

Williams said that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, planned to have another child.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

Williams, whose last Grand Slam tournament victory came while she was pregnant during the Australian Open in 2017, was eliminated from Wimbledon in June in the first round.

"Unfortunately I wasn't ready to win Wimbledon this year," Williams said. "And I don't know if I will be ready to win New York. But I'm going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun."

Williams has won nearly $100 million in prize money.

Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, collected more, 24, although she won a portion of hers in the amateur era.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want that record. Obviously I do. But day to day, I'm really not thinking about her. If I'm in a Grand Slam final, then yes, I am thinking about that record," Williams said. "Maybe I thought about it too much, and that didn't help. The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus Grand Slams."

But, Williams went on to write, "These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter."

She and her husband have a daughter, Olympia, who turns 5 on Sept. 1.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair," said Williams. "If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family."

Williams was off the tour for about a year after getting injured during her first-round match at Wimbledon in 2021. She returned to singles competition at the All England Club this June and lost in the first round.

After that defeat, Williams was asked whether she would compete again.

"That's a question I can't answer," she said at the time. "I don't know. ... Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up?"

Williams hints in the essay that the U.S. Open will be her last tournament but does not say so explicitly.

"I'm not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment," Williams wrote. "I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst."

This article includes material from The Associated Press.