WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams loses first singles match in nearly a year, beat at Wimbledon by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan in three sets.
Most Read
-
As states ban abortion, Minnesota's employers weigh medical travel benefits
-
Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd
-
Family: Gunfire near Stone Arch Bridge hit Minnesota native from blocks away
-
Pagan's struggles continue, Cleveland slips past Twins 3-2 in Game 1 of doubleheader
-
Al Franken will perform in intimate Minneapolis comedy club