BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday set Dec. 17 as the date for early parliamentary election, which will be the third vote in the Balkan country in nearly four years.

Local elections will also be held on the same day in several municipalities, including Belgrade, the capital.

The election date came as no surprise as the populist Serbian leader had been campaigning in favor of his ruling Serbian Progressive Party for weeks, although he has formally stepped down from its helm.

''We are living in times that are difficult for the whole world, in a time of global challenges, wars and conflicts, in a time in which it is necessary for us all to be united in the fight to preserve the vital national and state interests of the Republic of Serbia,'' Vucic said after calling the election.

Vucic's presidency is not being contested in the vote after he won re-election by a landslide in general elections in April 2022, and his nationalist party secured the largest number of seats in the 250-member parliament.

Ahead of the December vote, the traditionally fractured pro-democracy opposition parties have decided to unite after organizing several months of weekly protests against Vucic and his government under the banner ''Serbia Against Violence.''

The gatherings began shortly after two mass shootings took place in less than 48 hours in May, leaving 17 dead, including eight children.

The opposition blames Vucic for creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in the country that formally seeks European Union membership, but has maintained close ties with its traditional ally Russia.

With almost complete control over the nation's media, Vucic's Nationalists are again projected to win the parliamentary vote. But the opposition hopes on winning most votes in Belgrade, a traditional opposition stronghold.