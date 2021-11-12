NEW ORLEANS — Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling, is being considered for a posthumous pardon.

Plessy, a Creole man of color, is on the Louisiana Board of Pardon's docket for a 9 a.m. hearing Friday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The panel will weigh whether to clear Plessy's name, a move that would ultimately need to be approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In 1892, Plessy was arrested in New Orleans for refusing to leave a whites-only train car. He boarded as part of a civil rights' group's efforts to challenge a state law that mandated segregated seating.

The Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that state racial segregation laws didn't violate the Constitution as long as the facilities for the races were of equal quality.

Plessy pleaded guilty to violating the Separate Car Act a year later and was fined $25. He died in 1925 with the conviction still on his record.

Descendants of Plessy and John Howard Ferguson, the judge who oversaw his case in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, became friends decades later and formed a nonprofit that advocates for civil rights education.

Other recent efforts have acknowledged Plessy's role in history, including a 2018 vote by the New Orleans City Council to rename a section of the street where he tried to board the train in his honor.