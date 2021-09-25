A 39-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on a county road north of Alexandria, Minn., authorities said.

Dennis Wayne Hovde, of Glenwood, Minn., was driving north on Douglas County Rd. 6 near Mums Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, where it rolled over.

Hovde was dead at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Other responders included the State Patrol and the Leaf Valley Fire Department.

On Thursday, a Bloomington woman was killed and a Shakopee man was injured when their cars collided on a highway south of Shakopee, the State Patrol said.

According to authorities, Sharon Yvonne Thran, 76, pulled out from Bluff Drive onto Hwy. 169 in front of a vehicle driven by Anthony Powell, 32.

Thran was killed and Powell, who was driving south on Hwy. 169 and unable to stop, sustained noncritical injuries.

The State Patrol said road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor. Responders included the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Ridgeview Emergency Medical Services and the Jordan Fire Department.

