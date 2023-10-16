A man from Wright County has received a term topping 25 years for fatally shooting his father in the back of the head in a cabin 120 miles to the north.

Ronald J. Bzdok, 25, of Buffalo, was sentenced Friday in Aitkin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on July 23, 2022, of Daniel Bzdok, 62. The elder Bzdok had been reported missing to Wright County authorities after leaving with his son for the cabin in Fleming Township.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Ronald Bzdok is expected to serve about 16 years in prison and the balance of his 251⁄ 2 -year term on supervised release.

According to the Sheriff's Office and the criminal complaint:

An Aitkin County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the cabin on July 27, 2022, to check on the welfare of Daniel Bzdok, who had been the subject of a missing person report out of Wright County.

The deputy arrived at the cabin, a trailer house, looked through a window and saw a bloodied, dead man in a chair next to a dining room table. Agents from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) determined that Daniel Bzdok had been shot in the back of the head.

A BCA agent found a note near the body saying that Daniel Bzdok had suspected that Ronald Bzdok and another son had stolen from him, and he intended to turn them in and seek a restraining order.

Ronald Bzdok had been staying in one of the cabin's bedrooms, while his father was using the master bedroom.

Daniel Bzdok had been having trouble with both sons, who were fighting addiction, Daniel Bzdok's brother told law enforcement officers.