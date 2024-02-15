Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal's top election authority on Thursday voided the president's postponement of a presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25 and its rescheduling for December, ruling that moves were unconstitutional.

Senegal's Constitutional Council cancelled the decree signed by President Macky Sall that postponed the election, according to a judgement approved by seven members of the body, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The National Assembly's move on Feb. 5 to reschedule the vote for Dec. 14 also was ''contrary to the constitution,'' the judgement said