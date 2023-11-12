Tap the bookmark to save this article.

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game home ice losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

It was a team effort with Mathieu Joseph, Drake Batherson, Rourke Chartier and Travis Hamonic all scoring. Joonas Korpisalo was solid in goal stopping 24 shots.

Dustin Wolf made his season debut for the Flames making 34 saves, but didn't get much offensive support as Blake Coleman scored the lone goal for Calgary.

With his first of the season, Chartier gave the Senators a 3-1 lead early in the third off a nice feed from Dominik Kubalik. It's Chartier's second ever NHL goal, with the last coming Oct. 28, 2018.

Less than two minutes later Hamonic scored his first of the season.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal early in the second. Brady Tkachuk tipped Jakob Chychrun's shot and the puck went high but Batherson was able to bat it in as it came down.

Calgary cut the lead in half 15:52 into the second on a two-on-one when Martin Pospisil fed a wide-open Coleman.

The Senators had a two-man advantage for 71 seconds late in the period, but failed to capitalize.

The Flames controlled the play for much of the first period, but it was the Senators who struck first when Joseph tipped a Jake Sanderson shot in close.

Ottawa's Erik Brannstrom returned to the lineup after missing five games with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Montreal on Tuesday night to finish a three-game trip.

Senators: Play Detroit on Thursday night in Stockholm, Sweden.

