Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per game and served 10.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 23-16-5 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 53 power-play goals last season on 258 chances for a 20.5% success rate.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Anton Forsberg: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

