WASHINGTON — In a story published February 5, 2024, about a Senate bill on border security and Ukraine aid, The Associated Press erroneously reported the retired rank of Sen. Joni Ernst in the Iowa Army National Guard. She was a lieutenant colonel, not a lieutenant general.
