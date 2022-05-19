WASHINGTON — Senate overwhelmingly approves $40B in new aid to Ukraine in response to Russia invasion, Biden expected to sign quickly.
Most Read
-
Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
-
Couple arrested for stealing $400K in high-end merchandise from Nordstrom Ridgedale
-
Late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's family sues his widow for medical expenses
-
New COVID-19 variants of concern found in Minnesota
-
Who goes, who stays? A player-by-player look at the Wild roster