Senate GOP leader McConnell freezes up mid-sentence at news conference

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his news conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring into space for several seconds, appearing to be disoriented. He later returned and answered questions. Asked about what happened, McConnell said he was "fine."