NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Yum China Holdings Inc., $2.90 to $56.08.
The operator of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in China is accelerating its expansion plans.
International Game Technology Plc., up $3.14 to $33.20.
Apollo Global Management is reportedly considering buying the slot machine maker's gaming division.
Semtech Corp., up $2.31 to $25.18.
The chipmaker's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Radiant Logistics Inc., down 54 cents to $6.13.
The transportation and logistics services company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Vital Energy Inc., down $4.43 to $54.52.
The oil and natural gas company is expanding operations in the Permian Basin through deals worth about $1.17 billion.
CS Disco Inc., down 72 cents to $7.03.
The legal technology company's cofounder, Kiwi Camara, resigned as CEO.
Hess Corp., up $4.43 to $164.88.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.
HP Inc., down 51 cents to $27.82.
Berkshire Hathaway sold about 5.5 million shares of the personal computer and printer maker.