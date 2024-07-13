HOUSTON — Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer and Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the Texas Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Rangers ended a two-game skid and snapped Houston's 10-game home winning streak.

A groundout by Adolis García moved automatic runner Josh Smith to third base with two outs in the 10th. Lowe then lined a single off Tayler Scott (6-3) to left field to send Smith home and put the Rangers on top.

The Rangers intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs in the bottom of the inning before Kirby Yates struck out Yainer Diaz to end it for his 15th save.

Joey Loperfido singled with two outs in the ninth but David Robertson (3-3) retired Mauricio Dubón on a groundout to end the inning. The Astros challenged the call, but it was upheld to send it to the 10th.

That enraged Dubón, who was ejected and had to be had to be pulled away from home plate umpire Nestor Ceja.

Semien sent Spencer Arrighetti's first pitch to left-center field for his fifth leadoff homer this season.

Alex Bregman and Alvarez hit consecutive singles with one out in the bottom of the inning before a single by Diaz scored Bregman to tie it at 1-1. Jon Singleton singled to load the bases before Jeremy Peña reached on catcher's interference to send another run home.

But the Rangers challenged the call, and it was overturned and Peña was called out on a foul tip.

Corey Seager singled with one out in the sixth before Arrighetti hit Smith with a pitch. There were two outs in the inning when García walked to load the bases. Lowe then hit a grounder to Singleton at first base and he tossed it to Arrighetti, who was covering first.

Lowe was initially called safe and two runs scored on the play. Houston challenged the call and it was overturned to end the inning and leave the game tied.

The Rangers loaded the bases in both the seventh and eighth innings, but came away empty both times on a day they went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Arrighetti permitted just one hit after the home run to Semien and walked three with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Nathan Eovaldi allowed a run on eight singles with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung (fractured right wrist) took swings in the cage Saturday and manager Bruce Bochy said he's likely to begin a rehabilitation assignment soon after the All-Star break. … RHP Dane Dunning (right shoulder tightness) will make a rehabilitation start for Double-A Frisco on Sunday where he is expected to throw about 35 pitches. Dunning threw live batting practice Wednesday.

Astros: Manager Joe Espada said RHP Justin Verlander (neck stiffness) is scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Sunday. The 41-year-old Verlander, who has been out since June 9, is expected to throw 10-15 pitches.

UP NEXT

Texas RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.09 ERA) opposes RHP Ronel Blanco (9-3, 2.53) in the series finale Sunday.

