A semitrailer truck driver died Monday night when his rig left Interstate 94 and crashed in Wright County.

Ronald Biggerstaff was heading east on the freeway when his 1999 Peterbilt veered off road went into the ditch near milepost 186 in Silver Creek Township, the State Patrol said.

Biggerstaff, 53, of Antigo, Wis., was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened about 8:50 p.m., the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

