A busy freeway ramp in the east metro was closed for several hours Sunday night after a semitrailer truck carrying hogs tipped over.

Authorities said the truck overturned on the ramp leading from southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 just before 6:30 p.m.

Some of the hogs on the truck escaped and were spotted grazing on the side of the freeway, and law enforcement were working to capture them.

"We are currently working to safely transport the livestock off of the freeway," the State Patrol said in a tweet.

No one was injured in the crash and the semitrailer truck was the only vehicle involved, the patrol said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.