'Introducing, Selma Blair'

Anyone who has watched "Legally Blonde," already knows that Blair has a gift for comedy. But you may not be prepared to see her crack jokes as she battles multiple sclerosis in this very personal documentary. There are plenty of tears as the actor gamely allows director Rachel Fleit to record the most painful moments of her treatment. That she still finds the strength to ham it up for the cameras will leave you stunned and inspired. Discovery Plus

NEAL JUSTIN

'The Next Thing You Eat'

Those of us not lucky enough to eat at David Chang's restaurants on a regular basis can at least appreciate his skills as a TV personality. His salty tongue and sweet disposition come in handy as he explores the future of food, from nonmeat burgers to healthier breakfast fare. Hulu

N.J.

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

If it's "scary" you're looking for, the latest in the franchise about ghost researchers, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, may not be the ticket. Oh, there's a demon and an exorcism but "Devil" just isn't very frightening. What's best about the movie is that it explores the motives of the main characters, a devout couple who believe in what they do and who keep turning up whenever slimy monsters intrude on the lives of nice people. That's not because they're into the occult, but because they are devoted to each other and the people they try to help. DirecTV, Amazon, iTunes

CHRIS HEWITT

'Sex, Love & Goop'

Let's hope that sometime in the not too distant future, Gwyneth Paltrow will stop trying to replace Martha Stewart and get back to making movies. Until that happens, we'll have to endure series like this one, in which the actor tries to spice up couples' love lives with the help of advisers who suck all the fun out of sex education. "Sex, Unzipped," another Netflix offering that starts streaming Tuesday, is also a bore, but at least that special has puppets. Netflix

N.J.