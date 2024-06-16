Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Select winners so far for the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Best Book of a Musical: ''Suffs''

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, ''Illinoise''

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, ''Jaja's African Hair Braiding''

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, ''The Great Gatsby''

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, ''Merrily We Roll Along''

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, ''Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club''

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, ''Stereophonic''

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, ''The Outsiders''

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, ''Appropriate''

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, ''Stereophonic''

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, ''The Outsiders''

