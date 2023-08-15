A dentist's office in southwest Minneapolis is really giving Twin Cities music lovers something to smile about.

For the second time in three summers, the Jayhawks will perform a free concert at the Lake Harriet Band Shell on Thursday. Another of Minnesota's all-time most popular rock bands, the Suburbs, also have played the historic and scenic waterfront stage twice in recent years.

What are bands that consistently fill First Avenue and the Palace Theatre at $40-plus a head doing performing in town for free? They're seizing the chance to play a fun hometown gig that still earns them a decent payday, that's what.

These concerts have all been served to the public with no strings attached — well, except for the free floss handed out — courtesy of Linden Hills Dentistry.

Located just a few blocks from the band shell, the independent dentist office has been putting some of its promotional dollars toward these concerts in recent summers and billing them as their Neighborhood & Appreciation Night.

"Rather than further flood your TV or radio with ads promoting our services, we figure we'd offer something more fun," explained Dr. Matt Hawn, one of the company's co-owning dentists.

Linden Hills Dentistry pays the artists and covers some of the extra stage production required for these shows. (It seems those finnicky Jayhawks want better stage gear than, say, the Minnesota Freedom Band or other band shell regulars.)

Hawn said he and the rest of his office staff have been regularly hearing, "When's the next concert?" ever since the last time the Jayhawks played the band shell in 2021.

That one drew one of the biggest crowds anyone remembers seeing at the band shell, with probably more than 5,000 attendees. The band members themselves — who have a history at the band shell, including previous gigs in 1988 and 1993 — were thus also eager to do it again, adding to their upcoming schedule that includes tour dates with the Drive-by Truckers and Freedy Johnston.

Of course, Hawn and his cohorts also happen to be music lovers. He said that comes second, though, after how much they're fans of their namesake neighborhood.

"It's not just a way to thank our patients," he said, "but also a good chance to show off that beautiful band shell and all the great businesses and community in our neighborhood to people who aren't our patients."

And don't worry: No dental records or checkups are required to attend.

The Jayhawks

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Thu.

Where: Lake Harriet Band Shell, 4135 Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls.

Admission: Free.