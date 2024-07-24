Secretary of State Steve Simon said state law "makes it clear" that both major parties still have time to submit the names of their candidates for president and vice president in order to get on Minnesota's Nov. 5 ballot.

The news over the weekend that President Joe Biden had dropped out of the race caused misinformation to circulate on social media that Minnesota's November ballots were already locked in for Biden, with Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate.

"Misinformation has been circulating on social media sites stating that the presidential ballots in Minnesota and several other states have been finalized. This is not accurate," Simon said in a statement.

Under state law, major political parties have until Aug. 26 to report to the Secretary of State's office the names of their presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the fall election.

So far, only the campaign of independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. has submitted their candidates' names and the necessary signatures required to get on the ballot as a minor party. Major parties don't need to submit signatures.

Donald Trump announced vice president nominee JD Vance at the party's national convention in Wisconsin last week. Democrats plan to convene their convention in Chicago on Aug. 19, but a virtual vote on the nominee for president is expected in early August.

Simon's office notes that all state elections are administered by local officials.

"Our office will provide the list of major and non-major political party candidates to these local election offices after the August 26 deadline to ensure officials have enough time to prepare, proof, and print ballots," he said.

Minnesota voters can start casting ballots for the general election on Sept. 20.