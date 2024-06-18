Hennepin County search crews have recovered a body and a vehicle from the Minnesota River.

Crews pulled the vehicle, with the body inside, from the river in Bloomington on Tuesday. It was about 24 feet underwater, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the site near the Lyndale Avenue Boat Launch, on the north bank of the Minnesota River just east of Interstate 35W.

Emergency responders were first called to the site late Sunday after bystanders saw a person drive a vehicle into the water. The identity of the person found in the vehicle has not been released.

Search boats also placed a hook on a second vehicle found in the water on Tuesday. It was found near the first vehicle with the use of sonar equipment. Crews were still working Tuesday afternoon to pull the second vehicle out of the fast-moving river. Both vehicles were about 500 feet downstream from the boat launch, Witt said. Sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Larson said earlier Tuesday that "we believe the incidents are unrelated" despite the two vehicles being found in close proximity.

Witt said investigators are working to determine what happened, but she warned that fast current and high water levels make for a dangerous situation and that anyone who enters the water should be wearing a lifejacket.

"People need to know with the current and the water levels right now to be extra cautious," Witt said.