The second of three young men wanted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old this week in Plymouth has been arrested and awaits charges, police said Friday.

Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., 19 of Plymouth turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday evening, the same day he was publicly identified as a murder suspect,

Police on Friday continued to look for Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope who also is wanted in the killing Monday of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place.

An 18-year-old man implicated in the killing was arrested without incident Wednesday in Golden Valley, authorities said.

During a news conference Thursday, Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said "it's heartbreaking" that four families are dealing with the aftermath of the shooting.

"A local family has lost a loved one," Fadden said. "Yaseen's death is tragic. He had his whole life ahead of him."

Johnson was shot just before 6 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers found him sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said they don't believe the shooting was random, but detectives were unsure whether the suspects knew each other. None apparently lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, Fadden said. Police were still looking for the gun used to killed Johnson.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Madave or has information about the case was asked to call the Plymouth police tip line at 763-509-5177.