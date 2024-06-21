DULUTH — A St. Louis County jury found a Duluth man guilty on all charges tied to the August 2023 drive-by shooting death of Paris Kaden Allen, a 19-year-old who was here visiting friends and family in his hometown.

Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura, 22, was convicted Thursday of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, in addition to a drive-by shooting charge. Brandon Capone Williams-Gillard was found guilty of the same charges in December 2023 and was sentenced to prison for 40 years. He is in a correctional facility in St. Cloud.

Caleb Reinolt-Nemec, Allen's friend, was injured that day when a bullet went in near his hip.

Bangoura's sentencing date has not yet been set.

On the day of the shootings, Bangoura and Williams-Gillard had verbally sparred with Allen and his friends — part of a year-long feud between the two groups of men. As Bangoura and Williams-Gillard left a scene in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, they fired gunshots toward the other group that included Allen and Reinolt-Nemec. The former dropped to the sidewalk, shot in the head; the latter still suffers the effects of the bullet that hit his right lower body.

Allen was visiting Duluth from California, in part, to see if he could donate a kidney to his father. According to his obituary, he enjoyed longboarding and spending time with family and friends. He wanted to become an underwater welder.