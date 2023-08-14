The SEC and the Big Ten, the two conferences who've been flexing their muscles in college football both on the field and in realignment moves, dominated the top of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 announced Monday.

Led by top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia, the SEC placed six teams in the Top 25, including three in the top five. The Bulldogs garnered 60 of 63 first-place votes among media members to earn the top spot, while Alabama checked in at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5. Also making the Top 25 from the SEC are No. 12 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Georgia is trying to become the first team to win three consecutive national championships since the Gophers from 1934-36.

The Big Ten landed three teams in the top seven: No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. Wisconsin landed at No. 19, and Iowa followed at No. 25.

The Pac-12 matched the Big Ten with five teams, lead by No. 6 USC and No. 10 Washington, while the Big 12 had four teams ranked, but none in the top 10. The ACC had two top-10 teams in No. Florida State and No. 9 Clemson.

The Big Ten adds USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon of the Pac-12 next year, while the SEC adds Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12. Using 2024 alignments with this poll, both the Big Ten and SEC would have eight teams ranked in the AP Top 25, while no other conference would have more than three.

The Gophers received six votes in the poll, which ranks 38th nationally. They have five ranked teams on their schedule: Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa and No. 21 North Carolina. In last week's AFCA Coaches Top 25, the Gophers had 16 points, good for 40th.