Minnesota Wild (9-4-0, third in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-9-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -105, Wild -115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Minnesota Wild after Jared McCann scored two goals in the Kraken's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

The Kraken are 2-6-0 in conference games. Seattle has scored 40 goals and is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jordan Eberle leads the team with eight.

The Wild are 6-4-0 in conference play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 28, Seattle won 4-1. Haydn Fleury recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kraken.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with eight goals, adding three assists and totaling 11 points. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with seven goals and has 8 points. Jared Spurgeon has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.