OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

''Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,'' the resort said.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, told The Associated Press there are ''no confirmed reports'' of people trapped but search teams are assessing the area.

The mountain was closed for the day.

Formerly known as Squaw Valley, Palisades is on the western side of Lake Tahoe. The resort was host site for the 1960 winter Olympics.