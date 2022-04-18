SWAN LAKE, Mont. — Search teams have recovered the body of one of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday.

The girl's body was recovered Sunday evening in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue have been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported.

The search for the missing boy was to resume Monday morning, Bell said. The teens' names haven't been released.

The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.