Bloomington police said Wednesday they are looking for two people suspected in the BB-gun shooting of a dog that was then run over by the driver of a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 near W. 106th Street and S. Morgan Avenue, said Deputy Police Chief Kim Clauson. Community services officers were the first in law enforcement to locate the dog, Clauson said.

The adult dog, a female German shepherd mix, remains under veterinary care after the loss of one eye and having BB pellets removed from his right leg and elsewhere, Clauson said. They have not located the dog's owner, she said.

The vehicle was recovered in St. Paul, but no suspects have been located, the deputy chief said.

Police obtained surveillance video and photos of the vehicle at a gas station in the east metro, according to Clauson.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Police Detective George Harms at 952-563-4689.