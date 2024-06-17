National park rangers in Wyoming are attempting to locate a Minnesotan who went missing while kayaking on Jackson Lake two days ago.

Grand Teton National Park officials said rangers are searching for a 43-year-old man from St. Paul who was last seen Saturday on Jackson Lake with a friend. The two left Colter Bay around midday with an intended destination of Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore of Jackson Lake, according to park officials.

The friend lost sight of the St. Paul man about 2 p.m. in the midst of high winds on water with a temperature of less than 45 degrees, park officials said. The friend paddled to Leeks Marina and reported his fellow kayaker missing.

Rangers searched by boat and were joined by a Teton County search and rescue helicopter. They found the missing man's folding kayak, paddle and dry bag floating just off the shore of Moose Island, according to park officials. The man's identity has yet to be released.

The searchers then turned their attention to Moose Island on the ground and in the air.

Park officials said the missing man was last seen wearing a red ball cap with the NASA Kennedy Space Center logo, a blue T-shirt and black shorts. He was not wearing a personal floatation device.

Anyone who may have seen the man or what could be his belongings is urged to contact the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.