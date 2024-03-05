RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks' remodel under new coach Mike Macdonald started Tuesday as the team released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly in moves that will give the team a boost of salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year.

The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.

Outside of Seattle's decision to keep Geno Smith on board as the presumptive quarterback going into next season, the three roster moves are the most significant made so far since Macdonald was hired as the replacement for Pete Carroll.

Seattle general manager John Schneider said at last week's NFL combine that this was the week the team intended on starting to make some roster decisions with free agency on the horizon.

The release of Adams concludes four disappointing seasons in Seattle that were defined by injuries and one big contract that Adams never played up to. Seattle felt Adams was the missing piece when it sent two first-round picks to the New York Jets before the 2020 season. They stayed true to the commitment when the Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year deal worth up to $70 million after his first year in Seattle.

At times early in his Seattle tenure, Adams looked to be the dynamic presence the Seahawks were seeking when the trade was made. But injuries and problems as a pass defender ultimately limited what he could provide and made him a liability on the field.

Adams suffered through injuries to his shoulder and fingers, but the most impactful to his career was a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. It took more than a year for Adams to return and when he did, he was limited in how much he could play.

Adams had two years left on his contract with Seattle but no more guaranteed money.

Both Diggs and Dissly were entering the final years of their contracts.

Diggs had been a leader for Seattle since his arrival via trade from Detroit during the 2019 season. Diggs made three straight Pro Bowls between 2020-22, but his production dipped in 2023 as Seattle's defense regressed throughout the season.

Diggs started all 72 games he played during his Seattle tenure and had 32 passes defensed and 18 interceptions in the regular season.

The release of both Adams and Diggs leaves Julian Love as the only safety with extensive playing time on Seattle's roster.

Dissly was a fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2018 and opted to stay with the Seahawks on a three-year contract signed before the 2022 season. Dissly was always a blocking-first tight end, but his role as a pass catcher took a dip in 2023 as he had only 17 receptions on 22 targets and one touchdown.

The move with Dissly leaves Seattle lacking a tight end with experience on the roster at the moment as both Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson can be free agents when the new league year begins next week.

