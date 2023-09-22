Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Scholastic Corp., down $5.15 to $33.80.

The book publisher reported a bigger fiscal first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $1.57 to $93.92.

Antitrust regulators in Britain gave preliminary approval to Microsoft's buyout of the maker of ''Call of Duty."

Seagen Inc., up $7.31 to $213.70.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for bladder cancer.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $4.19 to $88.30.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to file for an IPO in Hong Kong for its logistics arm, Cainiao.

Amazon.com Inc., down 21 cents to $129.12.

The retail giant will begin charging subscribers an extra fee to keep their streaming videos ad-free.

Intel Corp., down 47 cents to $34.18.

European Union antitrust enforcers slapped the chipmaker with a fresh $400 million fine in a long-running legal fight.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 18 cents to $114.94.

The oil giant gained ground along with rising crude prices.

Natural Alternatives International Inc., up 27 cents to $6.57.

The nutritional supplements maker gave investors a mixed fiscal fourth-quarter financial report.