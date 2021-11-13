RALEIGH, N.C. — Dereon Seabron hit two free throws with two seconds left to lift North Carolina State to a 77-74 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Tucker Richardson pulled Colgate even at 74-74 with :11 left with a trey, but Seabron drew a foul and gave the Wolfpack the two-point lead and Ebenezer Dowuona hit the second of two free throws with no time left.

NC State led by one at intermission, 38-37, and extended the lead to as many as eight after Seabron scored at the basket to make it 47-39 with 15:57 remaining. Colgate answered with an 11-2 run and took the lead, 50-49, on a Jeff Woodward layup and neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way.

Casey Morsell and Seabron scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead NC State (2-0). Seabron added 10 rebounds and dished three assists. The Wolfpack shot 28 of 57 from the field (49.1 percent).

Nelly Cummings scored 19 points to pace Cornell (1-1). Woodward added 14 points off the bench as Cornell shot 25 of 55 from the field (45.5 percent).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25